Tom Cruise wants to work with Scarlett Johansson

Tom Cruise would "love" to make a movie with Scarlett Johansson. The 60-year-old actor is a huge fan of the Hollywood star, describing Johansson as being "enormously talented", and Cruise has revealed that he'd love to work with her one day.

He told “Entertainment Tonight”: "I'd love to make a movie with her! Watch video: "I've been wanting to make movie with her. She is enormously talented. So charismatic, versatile. She has great physical ability obviously."

Cruise made the comments shortly after Johansson, 38, revealed that she'd also love to work with the “Top Gun” actor. The actress has worked with a host of big-name stars during her career, including the likes of Javier Bardem, Robert Downey Jr, and Bill Murray, and she now wants to team-up with Cruise on a film project. Asked who else she wants to work with, Johansson told The Hollywood Reporter: "I’d love to work with Tom Cruise."

Meanwhile, Cruise previously revealed that he doesn't take any time off from work because he's "living the dream". Scarlett Johansson. Picture: Instagram/ official_scarlett._johansson The actor has enjoyed huge success during his career, and he remains as enthusiastic as ever. Speaking to Bella magazine, Cruise explained: "Look, I’m fortunate, I’m lucky. I’ve spent my life on movie sets and travelling the world, which is what I always wanted to do; so this is not work - I’m living the dream."