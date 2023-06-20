Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's split 'came out of the blue'

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's break-up announcement came "out of the blue". The 50-year-old star and McDermott, 56, have been through plenty of ups and downs in their marriage - but McDermott's recent break-up announcement caught their friends by surprise.

A source told PEOPLE: "Their friends have seen their ups and downs through the years, but they really did seem to be in a good place in recent months. This feels really out of the blue." Watch video: Spelling and McDermott have actually been getting along better in recent times.

The insider added: "If this had happened a year ago, it would’ve been expected because things were terrible between them. “Sure, they still had their disagreements and didn’t always see eye to eye, but the past six months things had felt good between them." Spelling and McDermott's relationship has felt "way less toxic" in recent months.

A second source said: "They were definitely trying in the last few months though, and things felt way less toxic. “They also made an effort to make holidays and milestones special, and were much more in tune with each other. It’s been a night-and-day difference from the last couple years." McDermott announced their break-up in a now-deleted Instagram message.