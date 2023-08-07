Tweeps label Jennifer Aniston a ‘Karen’ for throwing Jamie Foxx under the bus in anti-Semitic controversy

Jamie Foxx has had a rough year after he was hospitalised for weeks after falling ill with a mysterious illness. Now, having recently recovered enough to return to public life, he finds himself in the middle of a polarising controversy.

The 55-year-old actor was forced to issue an apology over the weekend after he was accused of being anti-semitic following an Instagram post that read, “THEY KILLED THIS DUDE JESUS... WHAT DO YOU THINK THEY'LL DO TO YOU???! #fakefriends #fakelove”. The post immediately drew criticism after many viewed it as an attack on Jews.

'Friends’ actress Jennifer Aniston poured fuel to the fire when she too took to her Instagram Stories to criticise Foxx, writing “this really makes me sick”. Following Foxx’s prompt apology, many social media users have been expressing their support for the comedian and labelling Aniston a “Karen”.

The influx of comments on her Instagram prompted Aniston to disable her comments on Instagram. @thejobfather__ Tweeted, “Jennifer Ainston sticking her nose into Black People’s business, misinterpreting a Black phrase and then trying to throw Jamie Foxx under a bus to distance herself from the situation she put herself in unprovoked is PEAK Karen behaviour.”

Jennifer Ainston sticking her nose into Black People’s business, misinterpreting a Black phrase and then trying to throw Jamie Foxx under a bus to distance herself from the situation she put herself in unprovoked is PEAK Karen behaviour. — The Jobfather™️ 🇯![CDATA[]]>🇲![CDATA[]]>🇨![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇬![CDATA[]]>🇧 (@TheJobfather__) August 5, 2023 “We got people beating white, racist a** in Montgomery, AL,” Tweeted @_kailzzzz in reference to a recent viral video of a racist attack. “We got Jamaican Independence Day today. We ran down on Jennifer Aniston yesterday because she tried Jamie Foxx. What a great weekend.”

We got people beating white, racist ass in Montgomery, AL. We got Jamaican Independence Day today. We ran down on Jennifer Aniston yesterday because she tried Jamie Foxx. What a great weekend. pic.twitter.com/o7WMnwXQPj — spicy pisces 🌶️ (@_kailzzzz) August 6, 2023 @Kay_Tatyana reworded a CNN headline, “*Jennifer Aniston misunderstands Jamie Foxx's post and blows it so far out of proportion that he has no choice but to apologize because he knows how this shit goes.”

*Jennifer Aniston misunderstands Jamie Foxx's post and blows it so far out of proportion that he has no choice but to apologize because he knows how this shit goes https://t.co/zgMul5zsPX — Kaunda 'Kay' Selisho (@Kay_Tatyana) August 5, 2023 @_thvtguy shared a meme, “The black community when Jennifer Anniston made her post about Jamie Foxx 😂😂😂😂😂…”

The black community when Jennifer Anniston made her post about Jamie Foxx 😂![CDATA[]]>😂![CDATA[]]>😂![CDATA[]]>😂![CDATA[]]>😂... pic.twitter.com/pj7hWmQP5W — Aye (@_THVTGUy) August 6, 2023 @kaindeb added, “Jennifer Aniston says that she doesn’t tolerate hate. However she follows one of the most hateful accounts on Instagram. She likes hateful posts about, Prince Harry, Meghan, and Angelina Jolie. Meghan didn’t take Jennifer job or her man. Jennifer is a mean and envious woman.”