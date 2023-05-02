WATCH: A$AP Rocky props off woman’s face to jump over barricade in controversial Met Gala video

A$AP Rocky has always been quite the character. Over the years he has developed a reputation for breaking rules and doing things his own way, be it his alternative brand of rap music or his sense of fashion. On Monday evening, the 34-year-old made a bizarre entrance to a popular Manhattan Hotel reception where fans were gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite celebs. He arrived from behind the crowd and used a woman’s face to push himself over a barricade.

A video of the incident shows Rocky’s hand knocking the alarmed woman’s glasses off her face, leaving her in shock. The hooded Rocky is then seen grabbing a small bag from another man in the crowd who appears to have arrived with him, before taking his hoodie off, gesturing towards the crowd and walking off. People in the crowd can be seen gasping and looking around in shock at the realisation that it’s the “Praise The Lord (Da Shine)” rapper. Fans on Twitter have been sharing their reactions at the incident:

“So does anyone know why ASAP Rocky had to do this? #MetGala,” tweeted @phil_lewis_. So does anyone know why ASAP Rocky had to do this? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/cKVttaCfAY — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 1, 2023 @chefphoteamuh was one of several users who suggested the woman should sue Rocky. “That girl needs to sue lmfao what the actual f***?? WHIPLASH! MY NECK! MY BACK!!” That girl needs to sue lmfao what the actual fuck?? WHIPLASH! MY NECK! MY BACK!! https://t.co/RPa7G3vyF9 — chef cheeks (@chefphoteamuh) May 2, 2023 @haruleofilms felt like she should have thrown herself to the ground: “she’s so dumb for not throwing herself on the ground once she realized who that was.”

she’s so dumb for not throwing herself on the ground once she realized who that was https://t.co/3TYKvJGHy3 — ingrid ₍ᐢ. ̫.ᐢ₎ (@haruleofilms) May 2, 2023 “what was in asap rocky’s mind when entering the met gala like that 😭😭😭,” added @thvdte. what was in asap rocky’s mind when entering the met gala like that 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZXgEGiHHbK — les (jk’s gf) (@thvdte) May 1, 2023 Rocky was trolled by many others, including @shaq868_. “He don’t be doing enough to get away with this. We don’t get any albums, singles, nothing. This is now a regular man 😭” He don’t be doing enough to get away with this. We don’t get any albums, singles, nothing. This is now a regular man 😭 https://t.co/HF9L17dsb6 — Shaquille. (@Shaq868_) May 2, 2023 Later on in the evening, Rocky arrived on the Met Gala red carpet with his partner, superstar, beauty entrepreneur and musician Rihanna.