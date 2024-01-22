WATCH: Jennifer Hudson and Common confirm their relationship in the most adorable way

Jennifer Hudson and Common have confirmed they are dating. The 51-year-old rapper is the special guest on the 42-year-old actress and singer's eponymous daytime talk show on Monday and the pair, who have been rumoured to be dating since 2022, discussed their relationship without mentioning each other's names, though Common gave some very obvious clues that his partner is Hudson.

She asked him: "Now, we got to get down to business, Mr Common. I’m a host and so I have to ask you this question ’cause everybody always wants to know this. Are you dating anyone?” To which he replied: “So, yes, and I’m in a relationship that is one of the most beautiful people I ever met in life, and she’s smart, she loves God, she has something real down to earth about her."

Before he continued: “I set my standard kind of high, ’cause she had to have an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Tony, Oscar), she had to win an Oscar on her first movie. I set my standard high. She had to get her own talk show." Hudson - who previously worked with her beau on the movie 'Breathe' - is an EGOT holder and famously earned her first Academy Award for her portrayal of Effie White in the musical 'Dreamgirls'.

Common - who sweetly brought her flowers into the studio - then asked Hudson: "What about you though? How is your love life?”

And she gushed back: “I’m dating as well, and I am very happy." Common also gushed: "This relationship is a happy place for me. "For me, it's one of those things where I found where seeing her happy actually makes me really happy. I'm very grateful. I thank God every day and I'm just letting God guide this relationship."