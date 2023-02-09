WATCH: Trevor Noah’s epic moment with Busta Rhymes

Trevor Noah got to live his best life at the Grammys this year as he got to mingle with the stars as the host one of the most prestigious Hollywood music awards. Apart from flawlessly co-ordinating the evening’s festivities, the South African comedian has been trending for that heart-warming moment of introducing Adele to The Rock and also handing over the envelope to someone else for Album of the Year.

pic.twitter.com/j3xtowUENo — jacuuzi vert (@jamesearl23) February 6, 2023 Now that the dust has settled, the comedian has been posting some of the cool moments he got to experience at the awards and one of them was getting to spit a verse for his favourite rapper Busta Rhymes. Trevor Noah is living THE dream. Imagine meeting & rapping your favourite rappers songs to them - and they rap along!!! 😭 — Big B ✨ (@ABrooklynWinter) February 8, 2023 In the clip, Noah is seen approaching Rhymes who warmly embraces the former "Daily Show" host. After speaking about Rhymes' great performance during the award ceremony, Noah starts spitting Rhymes hit "Party is Going On Over Here" word for word.

The two even spoke about how they both share the same first name, as Busta Rhymes' real name is Trevor George Smith Jr. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah) Noah's video has followers excited for him and have been reacting to the video, which has certainly gone viral. I love that Trevor lives out his groupie moments every time he is star struck, he somehow forgets his star power and gets lost in admiration, the lil kid that grew up in South Africa always jumps out, he is living his wildest dream in that moment, it’s so beautiful to watch!! — Ofentse (@OfentseZA) February 8, 2023 Actress, rapper and businesswoman Boity Thulo, who attended the Grammy Awards, commented: “Epic”.

And we have to agree, not everyone is lucky to score such a cool fan moment. In a separate video posted by Noah, he expressed gratitude to all those who had attended and watched the Grammys. “Wow! What a night! 🤯 A huge thank you to everyone that attended or watched from home! 🙏🏾

