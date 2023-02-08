LOOK: Boity dazzles in Otsile Sefolo show-stopper at Grammy Awards

Reality TV star and rapper Boity Thulo shared on her Instagram on Tuesday that she flew over 20 hours from Mzansi to the US to lend her support to fellow South African musicians Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman at the Grammys. Donning a vibrant blue plunging neckline, and asymmetric draped figure-hugging dress, embellished in beads and feathers, Boity bedazzled at the 65th Grammy Awards, which was held at the Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, on Sunday, February 5.

Story continues below Advertisement

The show-stopper piece is by local designer Otsile Sefolo. “What a time to be alive! 😍❤️,” wrote Boity alongside a series of snaps from the big night in LA. “(I) flew out to support the team at the Grammys and we had the time of our lives! Our dreams are indeed Valid. 🙏🏾🙏🏾😁😁🤌🏾🤌🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾💃🏾💃🏾 #WinnersCircle #65thGrammyAwards,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity) The “Bakae” hitmaker took a moment to congratulate Zakes Bantwini on his first Grammy win. She wrote: “@zakesbantwini, you are the epitome of “Dreams delayed are not dreams denied ✊🏾✊🏾👏🏾👏🏾” “When God shows up, He truly shows off! I am incredibly proud and inspired, big bro! Only way from here is up! 🙏🏾💃🏾❤️”

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity) Zakes Bantwini’s collaboration project with Grammy-award winning muso Wouter Kellerman and international sensation Nomcebo Zikode scooped the Best Global Music Performance at the 65th Grammy Awards. “I just want to say we come from Africa, South Africa, and this moment here, to everybody who is in Africa, just proves and affirms that every dream is valid. For every child in the ghetto, in the village, just know that it's possible,” said Bantwini during his acceptance speech. “Took me 15 years to find my path, I stayed true to myself and my dreams, despite all the hardships that presented themselves,” added the star.

Story continues below Advertisement