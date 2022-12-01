Wendy Williams’s ex-husband files for maintenance payments to resume

Wendy Williams' ex-husband has filed a motion for his maintenance payments to resume. Kevin Hunter Snr – who was married to the TV star between 1999 and 2020 – has claimed that Williams, 58, has not kept to her spousal payments responsibilities since October 2021, according to RadarOnline.com.

Hunter Snr recently took to social media to insist that his filing was “nothing to do with Wendy”. Instead, he said on Instagram that the move was “to do with the people trying to steal hard-earned money”. In the court documents, it's claimed that Williams earned as much as $10 million per year for her TV talk show.

The document says: “On October 15, of 2021 plaintiff was informed by Talk WW that her contract was being suspended and that no compensation shall accrue or be payable to plaintiff for the duration of plaintiff's disability and incapacity.” The document added: “If, for any reason, (plaintiffs) contract with Talk WW is not renewed and/or is otherwise suspended, cancelled or terminated, and (plaintiff) does not have any other television show being aired and paying her an equivalent salary, (defendant) understands and agrees that all severance payment shall be subject to either termination or modification.” Williams has endured a host of health and financial problems since she left her TV talk show.

But she recently revealed that she “cannot wait” to fall in love again. Williams – who has 22-year-old son Kevin Jnr with her ex-husband – shared: “I never deny it, and the first thing I think when I see men is ‘are they wearing the finger?’ cause if they’re wearing the finger, then that’s an immediate hello, but I would love… “I can’t wait to fall in love, and I don’t want to get married.”