AKA shares birthday tribute to Anele Tembe

South African rapper AKA paid a moving tribute to his late fiancée Anele “Nellie” Tembe on what would have been her 23rd birthday. The “All Eyes On Me” hitmaker, who started teasing fans with the new music in June, has finally released the song “Tears Run Dry” in memory of his partner who died tragically over six months ago.

Tembe allegedly fell to her death from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town, on Sunday, April 11. “Happy Birthday Baby. 💜 link in bio. 🎂 #TearsRunDry 💐,” wrote AKA. View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) In the song, the star talks about his heartbreak, and he’s also reminiscing on the good memories they shared. The star also expressed how he misses the love of his life.

“First thing on my mind when I wake up, I cannot feel sunshine cause you’re ... nothing else can replace us ... tried to break down and cry but all my tears run dry,” says AKA. He continues:"I saw you in my dreams, maybe that's why I'm terrified to sleep, not because I don't want to look you up again, but because when I wake up, reality gets deep.” Celebrated actress Nondumiso Tembe also penned a moving tribute to her young sibling.

Taking to Instagram, the award-winning actress shared a series of family photographs, captioning the post: “Nana, I knew this day would be hard. “Your first birthday without you here with us. 💔How I wish I could hold you in my arms now as I did this day. I love you. Always.Psalm 23 🤍🕊🤍” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nondumiso Tembe (@nondumisotembe) Meanwhile, the police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Tembe’s death.

In July, the National Prosecuting Authority announced that the case of Tembe’s death had been re-opened. This comes after reports that the inquest concluded in May. In a statement sent to IOL Entertainment, the Western Cape NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the NPA had returned the case to the police, a standard procedure when the deceased dies of unnatural causes. “The matter concerning the deceased, Ms Anele Tembe, was referred to the office of the Western Cape director of public prosecutions. The docket was subsequently returned to the police for further investigation.