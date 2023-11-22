Alistair Izobell opens up about failed suicide attempt: ‘I’m a broken human being and have been for a long time’

Cape Town-based musician Alistair Izobell has become an institution in the music business. With a career spanning several decades, Izobell’s name is synonymous with David Kramer/Taliep Petersen musicals like ‘Kat and the Kings’ and ‘District Six.’

Known for his larger than life personality, Izobell has the ability to command the stage with an emotionally-charged performance. During an interview with Aden Thomas on HeartFM, the ‘Where the Boys Are’ star opened up about his mental health struggles and his failed suicide attempt a few weeks ago. Picture: Bertram Malgas/Independent Newspapers But like any entertainer in the industry, he too has had to deal with the highs and lows. During an interview with Aden Thomas on HeartFM, the ‘Where the Boys Are’ star opened up about his mental health struggles and his failed suicide attempt a few weeks ago.

When Thomas asked him blankly, “Why are you here?” “Smoke and mirrors; taking the mask away,” responded Izobell frankly, who also said it was time to confront his past, mistakes and find out who he has become. The production company owner also touched on the system of patriarchy, and added just because he is in the public eye, he can still say, “Yes, I’m a broken human being and have been for a long time.”

Thomas mentioned that with Izobell being in the court of public opinion, many would suggest he tried to take his own life for attention. Speaking with raw honesty, Izobell said: “I didn’t choose this industry. I was an eight-year-old boy and my parents wanted to catapult me outside of the socio-economic gates that I found myself in, and wanted a better life for me.” He went on to explain that there were three versions of attention, or “suicide attempts” and gave examples of them.

“What I did was took over a hundred very lethal tablets that I knew was going to kill me; and had been drinking the entire day. “And then another 18 beers once I had taken the over a hundred tablets, knowing I was going to die,” he said with calming accuracy. Izobell was later found by his daughter. He admitted that he was depressed and didn’t know he was ill.

When people confronted him about taking the “cowedly way out,” he said, “There’s no cowardness in suicide because there’s a lot of strength that it takes to actually do it.” Struggling to hold back the tears, he added that his way of justifying the suicide was because he thought his loved ones would be better off without him. When asked if his healing journey has begun, Izobell said he’s taking things “hour by hour because I cannot get through the day because I can’t.”