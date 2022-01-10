Andile Mxakaza says muti played a major role in his break up with Lady Du

Isibaya actor Andile Mxakaza and his fiancée, amapiano star Duduzile ‘DJ Lady Du’ Ngwenya have called it quits.

The couple released statements on their respective Instagram pages announcing their split just over a year after getting engaged. “I am not one for gossip, it bores me. This is from my heart, We did not break up, we followed our hearts and that meant separating before things went south,” said Lady Du. She added: “I’ve had numerous attacks from people I didn’t even know, people making me uncomfortable because of culture, people attacking my character, scratching my cars. So I decided it’s best I follow my heart and leave my relationship.”

Lady Du went on to explain that the relationship ended in 2021, adding that she and Andile wanted different things. “So we are both happy with the decision and we ask that you kindly respect it. It hasn’t affected any of us. Let it not affect you or make you sad,” she added. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LADYDU (@ladydu_sa) In another post, the “Dakiwe” hitmaker admitted that she wanted a “peaceful break-up” and requested privacy during this challenging time.

“I need time to deal with things the best way I know-how. Painting a man to be the bad guy has never been my thing and it won’t start today. I don’t want to answer questions or even be asked nje what happened. “I’m good I dealt with my break-up a month ago. The announcement was so you guys hear it from me. The rest I don’t want to partake in. I love peace, please don’t take away from me. ❤️❤️❤️,” the star said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LADYDU (@ladydu_sa) Taking to his Instagram page, Andile apologized to his former partner for not finding “peace” in their relationship.

He also wished her well, stating that he hoped she finds true happiness. “I am sorry you never found peace in our relationship, I am proud of how you stood your ground and never gave up even when you were attacked by people. I want you to find true happiness and I am happy with the decision you made, you are way stronger than you look,” wrote the star. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andile Mxakaza (@andilemx) Lady Du expressed her gratitude to Andile , also wishing him well.

“I wish you nothing but the best skeem sam, may God continue to bless your gentle heart, may he be with you in your journey of life. I thank you for the role you played in my life. 🙏🙏🙏 🤜🏻” Andile shared a video clip on Instagram, revealing that witchcraft played a major role in their split. In the video, Andile said that there were certain people who had been using witchcraft to separate him and Lady Du. He also sent out a warning to those people who were using muti on them to refrain from performing these evil acts.