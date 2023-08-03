Aubrey Qwana says next album might be his last - ‘I’m super depressed and I’m really not okay’

Ahead of his long-awaited sophomore album, ‘Mkabayi’, Aubrey Qwana shared that he is “super depressed” and said that his upcoming project may be his last. This comes after his latest single ‘Tshitshi Lami’ dropped on Friday without much fanfare.

Qwana shared his thoughts on Facebook on Wednesday. “I wanna run away but I can’t,” he said. “This life thing is really showing me flames and I can't take it anymore. I need a hug 🫂. After this Album I myt just let this music thing go. I’m super depressed and I’m really not okay.”

Picture: Facebook screenshot Earlier in the year, Qwana quietly split with his previous management team, The T Effect, who played a central role in his success over the years. The label, which is home to the likes of amapiano star Musa Keys and gospel musician Hle, also lost two of its star acts AKA and Costa Titch to tragic deaths earlier this year.

Qwana was viewed as “the next Sjava” when he first exploded into national stardom with his platinum selling hit single, ‘Molo’. While he hasn’t quite reached those heights yet, his unquestionable talent has appeared in flashes over the years. Last year, he starred on Venom and Shishiliza’s ‘Vuka’, which was one of the stand-out singles on the duo’s hit debut album, ‘Love Is Pain’.