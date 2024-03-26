Author Jackie Phamotse sentenced to two years house arrest

After a lengthy six-year battle, author Jackie Phamotse has been sentenced in the Randburg Magistrate's Court. Following a six-year legal battle, the author of 'Bare' was found guilty last year of defaming media moguls Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo over a tweet alleging that Romeo had engaged in a sexual encounter with another man.

On Tuesday, the Kumalos sat patiently in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court as closing arguments were made ahead of the sentencing. Basetsana arrived alone and joined her husband inside the court, where they were supported by their family and closest friends. Speaking outside the court, publicist and friend of the Khumalos, Luphumlo Ngcayisa, expressed the power couple's desire for the end to the matter, after over 56 court appearances.

Magistrate Saras Naidoo said the court sentenced Phamotse to two years correctional supervision and she was ordered to perform Community services. Phamotse has been ordered to submit herself to social workers for assessments. Naidoo said Phamotse has been fined R12 000 for count three or four months imprisonment and on count four R18 000 or 6 months imprisonment. Phamotse's attorney, Mpho Mathonsi had argued that the author is no longer in a financial position to pay a large fine.

Speaking to the media after the sentencing, Kumalo welcomed the sentencing and said that justice has been served, adding and the dignity of her family has been restored. “This unprecedented judgment is a victory not only for my family but for every South African that works hard to earn an honest living. “This is also for every South African child that has been cyber bullied, now South Africans have a recourse that they can come to the courts and seek justice should they be cyber bullied.”

Kumalo said the past six years have been horrendous for her family, especially her young children and was relieved that they could finally move on with their lives. Phamotse through her attorney indicated that she will be appealing the ruling, which Kumalo respected as everyone has the right to do so. Reflecting on the legal battle Kumalo said it’s important to stand up for yourself and that one should not allow people to define their destinies.