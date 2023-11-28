Babes Wodumo on how she reacted to Mampintsha’s death: ‘I kept looking for cameras, thinking it was all just a prank’

Still mourning the loss of her husband, Mampintsha, who passed away on December 24 last year after suffering a stroke, Babes Wodumo couldn’t hold back her tears. She shared with her followers the devastating impact his tragic death had on her.

On Monday night, Wodumo became emotional and tearful while recalling her reaction on the day Mampintsha passed away. In a video snippet from her Instagram Live session, Wodumo disclosed that upon her arrival at the hospital, Mampintsha had already been covered. In a state of shock and denial, she pleaded with the attendants to unzip the cadaver bag, insisting that he couldn’t breathe.

“When I arrived [at the hospital] they had covered him with something white that had a zip. “I said to them ‘my man can’t breathe,’ they unzipped the cadaver bag,” she said. Wodumo revealed that she spent two whole hours sleeping on Mampintsha’s chest, struggling to come to terms with the reality of his death.

“I was there, feeling like I’m losing my mind. My sister was there, Icebolethu Funerals was also there. I slept for two hours… For two hours I laid on his chest,” she said while sobbing uncontrollably. Babes Wodumo shares with her followers how she reacted the very 1st time she heard Mampintsha is no more 💔💔💔may God send her healing ❤️‍🩹 & peace 💔she sleeps on lives every other weekend drunk or crying 😭



