Babes Wodumo on how she reacted to Mampintsha’s death: ‘I kept looking for cameras, thinking it was all just a prank’

Still mourning the loss of her husband, Mampintsha, who passed away on December 24 last year after suffering a stroke, Babes Wodumo couldn’t hold back her tears.
She shared with her followers the devastating impact his tragic death had on her.
On Monday night, Wodumo became emotional and tearful while recalling her reaction on the day Mampintsha passed away.
In a video snippet from her Instagram Live session, Wodumo disclosed that upon her arrival at the hospital, Mampintsha had already been covered.
In a state of shock and denial, she pleaded with the attendants to unzip the cadaver bag, insisting that he couldn’t breathe.
“When I arrived [at the hospital] they had covered him with something white that had a zip.
“I said to them ‘my man can’t breathe,’ they unzipped the cadaver bag,” she said.
Wodumo revealed that she spent two whole hours sleeping on Mampintsha’s chest, struggling to come to terms with the reality of his death.
“I was there, feeling like I’m losing my mind. My sister was there, Icebolethu Funerals was also there. I slept for two hours… For two hours I laid on his chest,” she said while sobbing uncontrollably.
She revealed that after two hours, they removed his lifeless body, all the while, she kept on insisting that they were hurting him.
Wodumo shared that, during her time at the hospital, she continuously searched for cameras, somehow believing it might all just be a prank.
“After two hours, they took him. I left with them, and I kept telling them ‘you’re hurting him’. I was not in the right state of mind. I kept looking for cameras, thinking it was all just a prank,” she added.