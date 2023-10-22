WATCH: Fans worried about Babes Wodumo after she breaks down during IG Live

Babes Wodumo has left her fans worried and concerned about her wellbeing after a heart-wrenching video of her breaking down in tears during an Instagram Live came to light. The emotional turmoil she displayed is a poignant reflection of her ongoing struggle to come to terms with the death of her husband, Mampintsha. He tragically passed away in December 2022 after a stroke.

In the Instagram video which has since been shared on other social media platforms, Wodumo can seen in what looks like a studio with his sister Nondumiso and another man. Mampintsha’s hit song ‘Ngeke‘ can be heard playing in the background. The man can be seen dancing and vibing to Mampintsha’s song while a teary-eyed Wodumo embraces her sister. Wodumo wipes away tears from her eyes as she sings along to her late husband’s song.

Babes Wodumo still miss Mampintsha so much😭💔 pic.twitter.com/b2iAoRUio3 — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) October 21, 2023 The emotional video has left her fans’ hearts broken and sympathizing with her.

Meanwhile, this was not the first time the public had witnessed Wodumo’s emotional vulnerability She was caught on camera crying earlier this year during one of her live performances. In a video that went viral on social media, the singer can be seen on the stage performing Big Nuz’s hit song as the crowd hypes her up.