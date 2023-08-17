‘Send greetings to my husband’: Babes Wodumo on the passing of Eyadini Lounge owner Jabulani ‘Mjay’ Zama

Social media tributes continue pouring in for the owner of the popular Eyadini Lounge in Durban, Jabulani “Mjay” Zama, known as Jigga Money, who died on Sunday, August 13, after suffering a severe stroke. His family confirmed the news on social media and, since then, tributes have been coming through from politicians, customers, family and friends in the entertainment industry.

In a statement issued to media, it read: “We are saddened by the passing of our founder Jabulani Thamsanqa Zama known as Jigga Money. An amazing soul, full of love, joy and faith ascended to heaven, away from us, but closer to God. “Due to the sudden news, Eyadini Lounge will be temporarily closed, until further notice. We would like to extend our greatest gratitude to every one of you, for always being by his side.” Zama was a visionary entrepreneur who built a prime entertainment hub that not only helped put Umlazi on the map, but KwaZulu-Natal as a whole.

He started his career as a police officer and then went into the tow truck business in Umlazi. Zama built Eyadini Lounge from scratch in 2009. The venue officially opened in 2011. Since its opening, the establishment has been one of Durban’s popular playgrounds for artists coming from all over South Africa. As the owner of Eyadini Lounge, Zama helped develop and groom many SA artists by giving them the platform to showcase their talent. And one such artist is the “Queen of gqom”, Bongekile Simelane, also known as Babes Wodumo.