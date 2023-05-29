Belinda Davids returns for ‘The Greatest Love of All’ showcase

If you’re a diehard Whitney Houston fan, then this tribute performance is the closest encounter you’ll have with the late legendary music star. The sensational songstress, Belinda Davids returns to Joburg Theatre for “The Greatest Love of All” at the iconic Mandela Theatre from August 24 to September 10.

After a sold-out run last year, the production is back due to popular demand. The production is a world-class tribute to Houston and the legacy she left in music. Although Davids is unique in her own right, the mom of two knows exactly how to take the crowd on a journey back in time with by channelling Houston, vocally and in appearance. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Belinda Davids (@imbelindadavids) Davids, 45, who is originally from Gqeberha, has toured the world with “Showtime Australia” company where she performed the production to audiences including the US, UK, Europe, Middle East, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.