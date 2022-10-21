Berita shuts down homeless rumours with stunning apartment view

Afro-soul singer and songwriter Gugulethu “Berita” Khumalo has rubbished claims that she was homeless. In response to the claims made by her estranged husband and rapper, Nota Baloyi, the “Jikizinto” hitmaker shared a photograph revealing a stunning view of her Joburg suburb apartment, simply captioning the post: “I’ve got to say for someone who is apparently ‘homeless’ I’m doing really well👌🏽.”

“This is my view of Johannesburg from my apartment. God, music and therapy have been my saviour 🙏🏽This too shall pass 👏🏽,” added the star. I’ve got to say for someone who is apparently ‘homeless’ I’m doing really well👌🏽



This is my view of Johannesburg from my apartment.



God, music and therapy have been my saviour 🙏🏽



This too shall pass 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/6GSuw5qBcB — Berita (@BeritaAfroSoul) October 20, 2022 Fans and celebrity friends rallied behind the star, including actress and TV host Bonnie Mbuli, who tweeted: “Strength and grace to you sis😘 Make sure he doesn’t know where you live.” Strength and grace to you sis😘Make sure he doesn’t know where you live. — Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) October 20, 2022 “Dearest... you are doing great 🌻🌻✨ so strong. stay up sis 💛✨,” wrote award-winning musician Msaki.

🌻🌻 Dearest... you are doing great 🌻🌻✨ so strong. stay up sis 💛✨ — #Platinumbheart🖤 (@Msaki_ZA) October 20, 2022 “You are the most amazing human! So beautiful inside and out. We've got your back always, no matter what ❤️, “ added a Twitter user who goes by the name @indi_in_jozi. You are the most amazing human! So beautiful inside and out. We've got your back always, no matter what ❤️ — Indianna (@indi_in_jozi) October 20, 2022 This comes after Berita’s estranged husband alleged that the award-winning singer was destitute after their recent split, labelling her an “abandoned street kid.” On Twitter he wrote: “At 31years old, you’re married but hoping from couch to couch squatting with your former hair stylist’s friends…

“Renting air b&b’s when you get some money but living the live of a homeless person. That’s the life my wife chose instead of being a good supportive wife as promised. “With all that said, I’m the one with mental issues & she’s just an abandoned street kid. What a joke. Only 3-ways this ends, she’ll either end up busking on the streets, in an institution or dead. “Either way, I did my best to help but I can’t help someone that’s hurting me for it!,” added Baloyi.

With all that said, I’m the one with mental issues & she’s just an abandoned street kid. What a joke. Only 3-ways this ends, she’ll either end up busking on the streets, in an institution or dead. Either way I did my best to help but I can’t help someone that’s hurting me for it! — GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) October 20, 2022 Known for attacking and disrespecting women, particularly on social media, Baloyi did not spare his own mother. Taking to Twitter Baloyi dragged his mother, alleging that she wanted to “control” him. “My mother thinks she’s a millionaire because her husband is a millionaire & now that he’s getting older I can see wants me to replace him but unlike him, she can never control me, not even my wife could,” he tweeted. “My wealth is for my wife & kids to enjoy, I’ll never do my father’s job…”