Black Coffee shows love to Pharrell Williams at his Louis Vuitton debut in Paris

A few months on from being named the new Men’s Creative Director for French fashion house Louis Vuitton, Pharrell Williams debuted his very first collection at the historic Pont Neuf in Paris, France, on Tuesday. Following a highly publicised ad campaign starring Rihanna and a week of teasing behind-the-scenes clips before the eagerly anticipated Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 show, Williams brought out all the big guns and, evidently, a sizeable budget for his debut show.

Several mega stars were spotted front row at the show, most notably Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Zendaya, Lebron James and Kim Kardashian. SA’s very own international DJ Black Coffee was also in attendance. “Congratulations on an outstanding show King @pharrell @louisvuitton,” Black Coffee shared on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Coffee (@realblackcoffee) One of the images in his slideshow included one of Black Coffee posing alongside Williams. The Grammy award winner also shared several Instagram stories documenting his experience in Paris. One of the stories included a video of Jay-Z performing his Kanye West-assisted hit single, “N***** In Paris”. “Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 Show,” shared Louis Vuitton on Instagram. “Pharrell Williams closed his debut show for Louis Vuitton in a digitalised damoflage motif suit, paying tribute to Paris with the reinvigorated emblem of the Maison.”