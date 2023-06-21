Black Coffee shows love to Pharrell Williams at his Louis Vuitton debut in Paris

A few months on from being named the new Men’s Creative Director for French fashion house Louis Vuitton, Pharrell Williams debuted his very first collection at the historic Pont Neuf in Paris, France, on Tuesday.
Following a highly publicised ad campaign starring Rihanna and a week of teasing behind-the-scenes clips before the eagerly anticipated Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 show, Williams brought out all the big guns and, evidently, a sizeable budget for his debut show.
Several mega stars were spotted front row at the show, most notably Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Zendaya, Lebron James and Kim Kardashian.
SA’s very own international DJ Black Coffee was also in attendance.
“Congratulations on an outstanding show King @pharrell @louisvuitton,” Black Coffee shared on Instagram.
One of the images in his slideshow included one of Black Coffee posing alongside Williams.
The Grammy award winner also shared several Instagram stories documenting his experience in Paris. One of the stories included a video of Jay-Z performing his Kanye West-assisted hit single, “N***** In Paris”.
“Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 Show,” shared Louis Vuitton on Instagram. “Pharrell Williams closed his debut show for Louis Vuitton in a digitalised damoflage motif suit, paying tribute to Paris with the reinvigorated emblem of the Maison.”
There’s also been a video circulating online of Williams speaking with Pietro Beccari, chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton, before the show and thanking him for the opportunity.
“You changed my life,” he said. “You had a crazy idea: you bet on a black man from America, one that is untrained but somebody that you deemed worthy.
“You have no idea how many trajectories besides my own life, (but also) people around me and people we work together with. You changed all our lives with this one crazy decision.”