Boity Thulo Foundation set to aid survivors of GBV

Boity Thulo, has this week, announced that her foundation was taking a new direction by focusing on gender-based violence (GBV). Speaking to IOL Entertainment, Thulo confirmed that her foundation would help provide shelter and much-needed support for victims and survivors of gender-based violence in her hometown of Potchefstroom.

Launched in May 2020, the Boity Thulo Foundation was established to provide financial assistance to women and children affected by the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Thulo is now taking a stand against the second pandemic of gender-based violence that continues to devastate the lives of many women and children of South Africa. “It’s no secret that gender-based violence is the scourge of our country.

“As a female, I think it’s only natural to feel very strongly about this cause and I think that those who can help others shouldn’t be thinking twice about supporting our sisters in need,” says Thulo. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity) “My intention behind the foundation was always to assist women and children, my focus is simply going to be concentrated on those affected by abuse and violence.

“The North West province has the highest rate of sexual violence perpetrated against women and is second only to the Eastern Cape with regards to physical violence. “There is a desperate need for these women to receive support and care and, as one of three generations of women raised in Potchefstroom, I do believe I have an obligation to focus my efforts there. For this rapper and businesswoman, her philanthropic work dates back to her childhood years and she hopes to achieve even greater success through her foundation.

“As an individual, I have the capacity to assist a few, but with the co-ordinated effort of my foundation and those assisting me, we can reach far more. “Women are the true backbone of our nation and they deserve far more than the hand they’ve been dealt. “My goal is to empower and inspire as many South African women as I can, who can then go on to help those closest to them and hopefully with that ripple effect we’ll create a real impact on our society.

And if South Africans want to lend a helping hand in their communities and they don’t know where to start, how would you advise them to start. “Start with those closest to you. “It doesn’t have to cost a cent – you can offer to take care of your neighbour’s children, invite the new person in your street for a cup of coffee, volunteer at your church.

“We can all give of our time. “Our country and its beautiful people are going through one of the toughest economic times in history. “Those of us who are privileged to be able to give back, should all be finding a way in which to do so.