Bonang Matheba calls Nathi Mthethwa annoying

Media personality Bonang Matheba’s controversial Twitter comment got the attention of Nathi Mthethwa, the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture. Queen B was responding to the tweet of a fellow South African, who was clearly annoyed by Mthethwa and took to Twitter on Wednesday to say so. When Twitter user @mpumz_n tweeted that the Minister is annoying, many including media personality Bonang Matheba shared his sentiments. Echoing Mpumz statement, she replied: “Me too. Very much.” Me too. Very much. https://t.co/vdSOu9lAlZ — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) August 20, 2020 Bonang Matheba Hair Flip GIF from Bonangmatheba GIFs It was not long before Mthethwa responded to Matheba’s tweet.

He said: “Noted Bonang. I would like to invite you & @Mpumz_N to kindly share your concerns with me. You may share them on this platform, via DM's or email. Whichever platform you prefer.”

With the country still under national lockdown, many sectors including the entertainment industry have suffered a great financial loss.

With the ban of live shows among others, many artists have had no income for over five months and many have expressed their frustration on social media, especially after the government announced the Covid-19 relief fund of R150 million, which many, to date, have not yet received.

And it seems tweeps are in agreement with Matheba about Mthethwa’s annoyance, with many stating that the minister is only responding to celebrities’ grievances, while others slammed the Minister for failing to address “real issues.”

Below are some of the reactions on Twitter:

“It’s sad that you only respond when @bonang_m makes a comment. She doesn’t need your department’s help, she’s gotten where she is by herself and I’m sure she was advocating for the voiceless people in your comments, which you choose to still ignore,” commented a Twitter user who goes by the name Child of Afrika.

“Being a normal Citizen, without a Verified Twitter Account, in this country is a struggle. Bonang just sneezed and Nathi Mthethwa replied within split seconds. There’s been countless concerns and complaints from many struggling young people and to this day he ignored them, “ wrote Kealeboga.

“He will never address the real issues. He is the most useless minister in that post," vented Ayandamatsonyane Sotshisa.

Someone even reminded Nthethwa about Vataswa Ndara’s open letter.

Mmapela Mahapa responded: “How's it going with the issue Vatiswa Ndara brought to your attention last year because you promised to look into it?”

In 2019, the seasoned actress penned a scathing open letter to Mthethwa addressing issues of alleged abuse, exploitation and bullying that she and other performers had endured at the hands of the Ferguson Films production.

Sharing the letter on Twitter, the award-winning actress pleaded with Mthethwa to intervene and assist many artists who suffer due to unfair labour practices, poor remuneration, poor working conditions and unfair treatment by local production houses.