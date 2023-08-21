Bonang Matheba’s love for SAA not motivated by the ‘coins’

Over the years, award-winning media personality Bonang Matheba has had her fair share of turbulence with South African Airways (SAA). While she has always been a huge fan of the national carrier, she has never shied away from telling them exactly what’s on her mind.

Remember how in 2017, she took to X, during the days when it was just known as Twitter, and complained about the food she received? As a woman who spends most of her time inside of an aeroplane, Matheba of course wants the best and to be comfortable. When Queen B attended the SAA CEO’s Breakfast, where they recognised its value customers, she ensured to share with the airline her suggestions.

I ❤️❤️❤️ SAA. My faves. 🥰🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 https://t.co/GwRZFcQhVq pic.twitter.com/eTQvk5Tc3O — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) August 20, 2023 Nearly two-years-ago, the national carrier restarted their operations as a smaller airline, and has been slowly re-introducing itself back into the international market.

While Matheba has stellar reviews about her favourite SAA, not everyone is singing the same tune. Sihle Makhanya in response to Matheba praising the airline, highlighted that SAA needs to sort out their planes, and how their business class is horrid. Makhanya went on to further imply that Matheba could be getting paid for her appreciation post.

“I love Bonang but SAA isn’t it. They need to sort out their planes. Their business class is horrid. The business lounge is horrid. But hey, my fave SA queen must get her coins.” To each, their own. Never received a dime either. ❤️ https://t.co/Xqbv7Ey0ph — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) August 20, 2023