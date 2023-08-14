Bonang Matheba leads the way as Black Girl Magic fever grips Mzansi

Local female entertainers have been shining throughout this Women’s Month. Leading the charge throughout the month has been none other than iconic media personality Bonang Matheba.

Last week, Matheba took her slay game to a whole new level when she graced the cover of the latest issue of Glamour Magazine dubbed 'The Future and The Legacy’. What’s more, Matheba flexed her boss b**** aura as the cover was done in association with her BNG sparkling wine range.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) The 36-year-old then followed this up with a masterclass in event hosting when she effortlessly held the fort as the host of the latest instalment of Miss South Africa 2023 over the weekend. Following her stellar job at the event, “Bonang” started trending on X.

“Deep down I want @Bonang to be crowned Miss Universe. Like for me Bonang can do anything and everything, her talent is unmatched 🤞❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” wrote SarahK. Deep down I want @Bonang to be crowned Miss Universe. Like for me Bonang can do anything and everything, her talent is unmatched 🤞❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — 🌸SarahK🌸 (@Sarah17872600) August 14, 2023

“Yoh good morning! Please ask Bonang to reduce the percentage in her bev 🙏🏾” “i just wanna say watching Bonang move, work and exist in real time is truly a marvel. it’s one thing to be absolutely stunning to look at but she’s so good at her job. like, damn near the best in the world.” Aside from Bonang, other mega stars like Boity Thulo, Thando Thabethe, Nomzamo Mbatha and Nhlanhla Mafu have been shining in what’s been a jam-packed first half of August.

Mbatha was recently unveiled as the cover star for both SMag and Bona magazine. Boity Thulo, Thando Thabethe and Nhlanhla Mafu on the other hand were the three recipients of the CEO Mosadi in Business Award. Mafu shared her joy at the award on Instagram, “My 1st award as an entrepreneur, all the glory to God CEO Mosadi In Business Award for NN Vintage S.”