Queen B is back! Bonang Matheba to host Miss South Africa 2023 finale

Bonang Matheba is the hostess with the mostest and will once again be back on our screens to host this year’s Miss South Africa finals on Sunday, August 13. The SA media personality has a long association with Miss South Africa and was part of the judging panel in 2014 which officially crowned Rolene Strauss.

She was also the pageant’s host when it celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2018 and again in 2019 when Zozibini Tunzi took the title and was later crowned Miss Universe. This year Matheba has played an even more significant role, having been on the journey with the finalists as a judge on the Miss South Africa television series ‘Crown Chasers’, which was broadcast for five weeks on SABC 3. Matheba says she is delighted to once again host the show.

“The Miss South Africa pageant is one of the biggest television productions in the country, so I am very excited to be hosting the show for a third time. It is an institution in South Africa and I am honoured. “I remember gathering around the television when I was growing up and watching people like Basetsana Kumalo and Peggy Sue Khumalo taking the title; I remember where I was. “To grow from a judge to a host and one of the sponsors of this event is an absolute honour. I love that I can showcase my talent and be part of it. The fact that it is airing on the SABC means that it is accessible to all people and that’s very important to me.”

She says the show has changed since her involvement nearly a decade ago: “The growth of the pageant in terms of its footprint internationally has been impressive. People around the world, who are interested in pageantry, realise South Africa is a force to be reckoned with in global competitions. It has also evolved and is representative of where women are now, how they feel and what they want to achieve.” What can audiences, both at home and at the arena, expect this year? “I love that we are back on the SABC this year – I started with the corporation and now I am back hosting one of the most important shows of the year. It is going to be fantastic – the production is wonderful with some international names (watch this space) and is a true celebration of Women’s Month. Expect beautiful dresses – I am going to put on a show and bring all the sparkle and the magic that I can!”

Her message to this year’s finalists is: “Zozibini won Miss Universe in 2019, which was the last time I hosted the show, so who knows what is going to happen this year. These contestants have been on a fabulous journey and this is the pinnacle. They must make wonderful memories as this is the beginning of their dreams coming true.”