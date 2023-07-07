Bonang Matheba’s House of BNG partners with Miss SA pageant: ‘Any platform that supports and uplifts women will always have my backing’

Award-winning media personality, Bonang Matheba’s premium sparkling wine will be partnering with the Miss South Africa pageant. House of BNG, is one of SA’s leading MCC brands and has, multiple times in the past, been associated with the prestigious event.

Launched in 2019, the brand has established itself as the go-to luxury beverage brand, synonymous with elegance, sophistication and glamour, and has become a staple at premium lifestyle and entertainment events nationwide. Bonang Matheba, Zozi Tunsi and Leandie du Randt. Picture: Supplied. The collaboration comes with the premiere of the reality series, Crown Chasers, where Matheba will serve as a resident judge. The show is set to air on Sunday, July 9, at 4pm on S3. The show follows the journey of aspiring beauty queens as they undergo rigorous training, mentorship, and preparation for the esteemed Miss South Africa pageant.

Matheba, along with Leandie du Randt and guest judges, Tamaryn Green Nxumalo and Vanessa Carreira Coutroulis among others, will provide valuable guidance and leverage their vast experience to nurture and empower the contestants. Matheba shared that the pageant is one of her favourite events on the SA calendar because it supports and uplifts women. “Any platform that supports and uplifts women in this country will always have my backing.

“Partnering with Miss SA for the fifth time this year is a natural choice for House of BNG, as we share a common vision of empowering women. She said that the brand is “incredibly excited” to be a part of the pageant and is ready to support all the contestants. “Here's to another thrilling year, toasting our winners with House of BNG,” said Matheba.

Bonang Matheba. Picture: Supplied. Miss South Africa’s Stephanie Weil added: “We are delighted to partner with Bonang Matheba and House of BNG on this groundbreaking venture. “Their commitment to excellence perfectly aligns with our mission of empowering women and celebrating diversity. With their involvement, we are confident that the reality show will set a new standard for beauty pageants in South Africa and be a resounding success.” Miss South Africa grand finale pageant will take place on Sunday, August 13, at Sun International’s SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria.