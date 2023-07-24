Zozibini Tunzi unveiled as Robot on ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’

Zozibini Tunzi has many talents but singing may not be her strongest. Over the weekend, the Miss Universe 2019 pageant winner was quickly unmasked as Robot on “The Masked Singer South Africa” after receiving the least votes.

Zozibini Tunzi. Picture: Supplied While her clue package included an Eastern meditation pose and a magazine cover, it was extremely difficult to figure out at first. But it was detective Somizi Mhlongo who solved the mystery with a little help from the other detectives, J’Something, Sithelo Shozi and Skhumba Hlophe. Tunzi is the eighth high-profiled personality to be voted off the top-secret singing competition following TV host Devi Sankaree Govender, who took off her Watermelon mask on Saturday, July 15.

Tunzi (Robot) opened the show and went head to head with Doughnut, Lollipop, Fox, and Lion. Her electrifying performance of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” was not enough to keep her safe. Detective J’Something immediately realised that Robot was not a singer, but still complimented her voice, saying it was his “favourite” on the show.