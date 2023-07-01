Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi tries her hand at TV producing and hosting in new reality show ‘Crown Chasers’

Johannesburg - Despite admitting to it being physically taxing, former Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi says she is thoroughly enjoying her new role as a TV host and executive producer. The 29-year-old model and former beauty queen has taken control of new South African reality television show “Crown Chasers”, which is set to debut on screens soon.

And it’s Tunzi’s first attempt at hosting and producing. “It’s been an enjoyable and challenging journey in the most fulfilling way,” Tunzi told the Saturday Star this week. “I learned so much about what it takes to put a show together and it’s fired my desire to tell more stories. I can’t wait to continue and grow on this path. I’m a little nervous, but it is a good nervousness because I cannot wait for people to see what we have created.”

Tunzi and her team have produced a show that focuses on the ins and outs of South Africa’s most popular beauty pageant, Miss South Africa. “In this show, the finalists are placed in real-life scenarios that Miss South Africa goes through on a daily basis,” said Tunzi. “These scenarios are based on the four pillars of Miss South Africa, duty, championship, empowerment and beauty. The purpose of the show is to introduce the Miss South Africa finalists to South Africa in a way that is more rounded than has been done in the past.

“Here we get to follow their journeys from the beginning, all the way to the crowning of our new Miss South Africa. Authentic experiences that test their values, personalities and grace.” Tunzi, who was also crowned Miss Universe in 2019, and is arguably one of South Africa’s most popular beauty queens, said when the opportunity arose to produce a TV show, she grabbed it with both hands. “I decided I wanted to venture into producing for many reasons, but mostly from a personal growth perspective. I wanted to do more than just be in front of the camera and be known for my role as Miss SA/ Miss Universe.

“I really wanted to explore the extent of my creativity, and having won the competition I know what it takes to do the job of Miss SA, so being a part of creating the show together made sense. “It’s necessary to have someone who has lived the experience within the production to show the real emotion women go through in the lead-up to the finale.” Tunzi said hosting a show of this nature felt like a natural move for her.

“I’m thrilled to be hosting the show. I love exploring new spaces and expanding my knowledge and experiences. As a former contestant and Miss SA, this felt like a natural move for me. Hosting and executive producing simultaneously has expanded my world view of what goes on behind the scenes to make the spectacle we all love.” The then 25 year old Zozibini Tunzi is crowned Miss South Africa 2019 at the Sun Arena, Time Square. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA) “Crown Chasers” will give South Africans the opportunity to feel even more connected to their new queen, she says. “A Miss South Africa is someone who becomes beloved to the people, she becomes a Miss South Africa of the people. With this show, people will feel even more connected to the new queen because they will have followed her journey from the ground up.

“I think there is something so beautiful in being introduced to your Miss SA in all her facets and realness, but also walking side by side with her as she ascends her throne. That is what makes the show special and that is why everyone must watch. “It’s less about just the cosmetic elements of her beauty and more the characteristics that draw to her the people she goes on to represent on the world stage.” Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi. Picture: Yolanda van der Stoep. She says she hopes the show will enjoy success not only in South Africa but around the world.

“I am hoping that this show finds success not only in South Africa but globally. I hope that this becomes a new way of approaching pageantry. My personal goal as an executive producer after ‘Crown Chasers’ is to continue creating more shows and to tell different stories from this point forward.” Tunzi has also encouraged young women in South Africa to chase their dreams of becoming beauty pageant queens, as it had remarkably transformed her life. “I am very grateful for the opportunities the pageant has afforded me, the people and the places have really changed and elevated my sense of self as a result of these experiences. As life will have it, I have grown from the young woman who went on to claim the title of Miss SA.