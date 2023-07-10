Melissa Nayimuli is the first Miss SA finalist to win a challenge on ‘Crown Chasers’

On Sunday, Mzansi was treated to the first-ever episode of “Crown Chasers,” a behind-the-scenes Miss South Africa series on SABC 3. Each week, the Miss SA finalists take on new challenges and this week’s challenge was their first official photoshoot.

Melissa Nayimuli of Butterworth in the Eastern Cape, won the first challenge. She wowed the judging panel of Bonang Matheba and Leandie du Randt and guest judge Dr Tamaryn Green- Nxumalo with her editorial modelling skills. “It was so exciting, I think when those doors open and you walk in and see so many people, it was very overwhelming, but I was like ‘let me just go for it and be myself and have fun with it’. “Also, I met so many people who were so interesting. It was so nice to put a face to a name, so yeah, I had fun with it, got to meet new people and was myself,” said the television and film creative producer.

Melissa Nayimuli. Picture: Supplied. Nayimuli and other contestants will be flying to Mauritius this week for a fun beach challenge, followed by a photoshoot with swimwear from Imbe by former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida. Unfortunately, Lebohang Raputsoe won’t be joining them as she was the first to be eliminated from “Crown Chasers”. “I found the challenges on the day of the elimination the hardest as I am a heavy planner, and doing things spontaneously has never been one of my strengths,” said Raputsoe.