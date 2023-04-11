Celebs rally behind Bongani Fassie after brutal panga attack

Rapper and son of the late music icon Brenda Fassie, Bongani Fassie, has received an outpouring of love and support from fans, friends and fellow musicians after he was attacked at the weekend. The muso shared a spine-chilling video of the aftermath of his attack on his Instagram.

In the video, the rapper is seen lying on a stretcher with two gaping wounds on his arm and a bruised face. Fassie also shared visuals of the bloodied clothes he was wearing and his car (also covered in blood). According to reports, Fassie was attacked by a mystery man in a “hoodie” at a traffic light in Randburg.

According to online news outlet Zimoja, the 37-year-old believes that this was no random act of crime, but a hit. “I don’t know who the man is. I just saw him come at me with a panga. I was driving with a friend with my window down,” Fassie told Zimoja. “The guy was aiming for my chest but I grabbed him, tried to disarm him and he butchered my arm. He cut me but I continued to fight.”

Fassie’s attack, which came just two months after the deaths of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his celebrity chef friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, has raised concerns about crime in South Africa. Forbes and Motsoane were shot and killed in Florida Road, Durban, on February 10. Speaking to “Sunday World”, Fassie said he did not open a case of attempted murder because he wants “to pick and choose his fights”.

“We choose our battles in life; this one is not worth it, there are ongoing investigations with Mr Forbes’s case. I mean, the evidence is all around, and I don’t see myself going to stare my attacker in the eye when the matter goes to court. They might have ulterior motives. “I dealt with enough of the circus tricks when my mom passed away, so I am picky about which battles I take on. I have very little trust in those who work in the justice system,” he said. Local celebs including DJ Sbu Leope, Lady Du, Gigi Lamayne, Somizi Mhlongo and Zola Hashatsi have expressed their dismay over the attack.

Actor and TV producer Zola Hashat wrote: “Not sure what's happening in our stupid, messy industry or to us but I won't stop till I find out. My brother @bonganifassie son to the late great @brendafassieofficial. “This is some serious sh**. I'm glad he fought and survived. Will update going forward. We can't be losing more artists and lives like this. The fu**.” Rapper Gigi Lamayne said: “I want peace for you. You deserve peace. You have been through so much.”

Actress and TV host Lerato Mvelase commented:”Ooh no man😢💔💔 happy he survived 🙏🏾” Veteran radio host and entrepreneur Sbusiso “DJ Sbu” Leope added: “Keep strong my brother 🙏🏿.” Actress and businesswoman Winne Ntshaba said: “Jesus Christ 🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🙄🙄🙄 💔💔speedy recovery Bongani. Nkosi yami sekwanele (Enough is enough) ‼️‼️‼️‼️”