Celebs react to incident of racism at Stellenbosch University

Local celebrities Unathi Nkayi, Siv Ngezi and Nyaniso Dzedze took to social media to express their dismay at a recent racist incident at the University of Stellenbosch. On Monday, South Africa woke up to a shocking video in which a white student was seen urinating on a black student’s property. The clip went viral.

According to recent reports, the perpetrator went into the other student’s residence on Sunday and started peeing all over his desk, books and other personal belongings. In the video that was shared on social media, the victim is heard asking the perpetrator why he was “peeing” in his room. Although the white student has been suspended, another video of him emerged on social media in which the young man is heard apologising for his “behaviour”.

He was made to apologise at his res, no other action has been taken so far. The university hasn’t even sent out a formal email about the incident. pic.twitter.com/i5IvwQ3cvD — R O N E W A🦋 (@Ron3wa) May 16, 2022 Many described the incident as disgusting, infuriating and inhumane and are calling for the university to expel the guilty party. “Institutionalised Racism – University of Stellenbosch – student urinating on a Black first-year student’s bed, books and laptop and says it’s how they initiate the Black students,” said former “Idols SA” judge Unathi Nkayi. “This student has been suspended. He needs to be expelled … have criminal charges against him and be banned from all institutions of learning.”

TV producer Zola Hashatsi took to his Instagram page to say: “Dear @stellenboschuni this is totally unacceptable this is not even racism but pure evilness, how do you do this to another human be8mg please suspend this sorry excuse of a thing, can't even label him as human and make sure he is banned everywhere. “But we will find him and ‘TALK’ to him.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zola Hashatsi (@zola_hashatsi) “And these racists call Black people barbaric,” commented “The Wife” actress Lerato Mvelase.

“To do this is inhumane,” added comedian Devon Sauders. According to IOL News, Martin Viljoen, the university’s spokesperson, said the institution condemned the “destructive behaviour” that took place in the Huis Marais residence on the Stellenbosch Campus. “The residence management was made aware of the incident during the day yesterday (Sunday) and it was immediately reported to the relevant university structures for urgent investigation,” he said.