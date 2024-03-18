CemAir maintains ‘late boarded’ Shamiso Mosaka became ‘unruly and abusive’ causing 90 minute delay

The last time FlyCemAir posted on their X account was in July 2020 but after they found themselves in a social media whirlwind in March 2024 they have returned to the micro-blogging site. Taking to the platform formerly known as Twitter, FlyCemAir shared a statement after being at the end of backlash for throwing TV presenter Shamiso Mosaka out.

Mosaka went live on social media and put the incident in the spotlight about the alleged discrimination that led her to being thrown out. Shamiso is being thrown out the plane by SAPS. WHILE THE AIRLINE IS AT FAULT. #BBMzansi #Bbmzanzi #TrackingThaboBester SAFA Nandipha SAFA pic.twitter.com/ichBasTBiV — Izidabazabantu (@izidabazabantu) March 17, 2024 The airline in the statement confirmed the incident on flight 5Z 0329 took place on Sunday at King Shaka International Airport in Durban. “A late boarded passenger became unruly and abusive, refusing to follow the lawful instructions of the cabin crew member. When the cabin crew member determined that she was unable to reason with the passenger she informed the Captain.

“When the Captain could not reason with the passenger either, the matter was handed over to the South Africa Police Service and the passenger was removed from the aircraft. 18 March 2024, JOHANNESBURG



Incident on CemAir Aircraft on 17 March 2024 pic.twitter.com/qjsI6mg5Zj — FlyCemAir (@FlyCemAir) March 18, 2024 “Whilst under police escort from the aircraft the passenger freed herself and attempted to gain access to the aircraft flight deck. This is a serious offence,” read the statement. In the clip widely circulated on social media, police are seen trying to escort the MTV Base presenter off the plane as she defends herself, arguing that she was not being disruptive and accused the air hostess of being racist.

CemAir apologised to passengers who flight was delayed for 90 minutes as a direct result of the incident, as they could not depart “with the passenger on board refusing to comply with aviation safety regulations”. A passenger on the CemAir flight 5Z 0329 shared the details of the incident on Hello Peter. Picture: Screenshot The airline’s version of events has been disputed by social media users, who watched Mosaka’s live and read fellow passengers’ complaints on Hello Peter. Who do you believe in the situation, was Mosaka unruly or was CemAir staff unfair in throwing her out?