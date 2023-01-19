Chad Saaiman is now engaged to girlfriend Savanah Smith

The happy couple shared the news with their followers on Instagram, “Same book. New chapter. ♥️” read the caption. Saaiman and his leading lady met at Arcade, in Cape Town, and are floating on cloud nine, following the proposal.

The radio host revealed to IOL Entertainment that on the day and moments before the big proposal he was “quite excited”. He popped the question at one of his favourite restaurants, Villa 47. “She didn’t know we were going there, I created a scenario that included a last-minute change in plans,” Saaiman shared.

The couple is yet to set a date and are currently just basking in all the emotions. “We are buzzing at the moment, filled with so much joy and love, as we step toward the next phase of our relationship. Thank you to everyone for all the incredible and kind messages sent to us,” they shared. Many have congratulated the couple on their engagement showering them with nothing but well wishes.

katlegomaboe wrote: “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations you two!!!! This is EVERYTHING!!!! GOD BLESS YOUR LOVE!!!” devdondidit said: “Brooooo! Congrats to you and @savanahsmith08 ❤️ i feel like singing, "Love is in the air. Wil jy staan of wil jy le" Awesome bro!” jamie_domburg said: “My loves 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 😍😍😍😍 urgggghhhh congratulations to the both of you! Best news ever 😭😭😭😭🥹🥹🥹🥹”

