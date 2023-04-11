Clint Brink and wife Steffi welcome their baby girl

As the Easter period signals new beginnings for those who celebrate it, this was a double celebration for media personalities Clint and Steffi Brink, who started it as parents. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steffi van Wyk-Brink (@steffionthebrink) In a joint Instagram post, the couple announced the birth of baby Arielle Harmony Brink.

The post read: “Thank You Jesus for new life.Without you we are void. When we are weak, You are our STRENGTH. When we feel lost and afraid, You are our FORTRESS…We will sing of the goodness of God. “Gratitude fills our hearts for your love, support, thoughts, and prayers. We appreciate every one of you. Arielle Harmony Brink. Born: 06/04/23 ☀️ 06:43.” The couple declared Arielle’s arrival as a product of their love for God.

“Welcome to the new Chapter in the lives of #TheBrinks , with baby Arielle being the product and centre of our love for one another and God. “The sacred prayer of a God-ordained marriage. Where He set us apart for one another and has woven together our future in my womb, wrapped in abundant love. “For a child we have prayed, and He heard. The awe that fills our hearts is indescribable. Our cups runneth over.

“Thank You Abba Father.” and concluded with the hashtags:#Birthday #ArielleHarmonyBrink #BrinkBaby #LionessOfGod #AlphaAndOmega #GodOrdainedPurpose #LoveAboveAllElse Friends of the couple congratulated them on the new addition to the family. nikhita.winkler wrote: “Wishing Arielle a happy, healthy and beautiful life and wishing you and @clintonthebrink an amazing parenting journey with lots of patience, creativity.”

Bebewinans wrote: “❤️❤️Congrats and Happy Easter.” Marian_devos wrote: “Congratulations @steffionthebrink and Hubby on the birth of your beautiful and blessed daughter 🤍 God is so good and faithful 🙏🏽.” tumishomasha wrote: “Congratulations to the Brinks! We are so elated for you. May God continue to bless your family🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾…and I can’t wait to see her in them Jordans on the basketball court shooting hoops with dad 😂😂😂.”