Connie Ferguson to Shona 20 months after his passing: ‘I’ll never stop missing you’

Actress and filmmaker Connie Ferguson took to social media on Thursday to mark 20 months since her late husband Shona Ferguson’s passing.
The award-winning actor and film producer died of Covid-19-related complications on July 30, 2021.
Reflecting on her painful loss, Ferguson shared a heart-warming message of love and hope with her late husband.
In her post, the former “Generations” star added that it was through her faith that she managed to cope with her grief and find peace in the loss of her beloved husband.
“My Skat, life is just different without you Dawg. I miss you so much!” she wrote.
Connie Ferguson and Rapulana Seiphemo to make guest appearance on ‘Generations: The Legacy’
Connie Ferguson shuts down conversation over casting her ex husband in ‘Kings of Jo’burg’
Connie Ferguson at a loss for words after Netflix gifted her with a painting of her late husband
Connie Ferguson says goodbye to Harriet Khoza as filming on ‘The Queen’ wraps up
Zolisa Xaluva reflects on advice offered by Shona Ferguson
Connie Ferguson to her ‘angel’ Shona on their 21-year anniversary: ‘True love never dies’
She went on to express that it’s through her “faith” and “complete trust in God” that she’s still standing strong.
“Go ikamogela seemo (accepting the situation) does not make it any easier. Ke go tshepa Modimo fela le go ineela mo go ene (I trust in God alone and depend on him entirely) 🙏🏾 I’ll never stop missing you. I love you always and forever.❤️ Hope you’re resting well my KING.👑”
Also missing her father, actress and casting director Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson, she shared a series of videos with the caption: “20 Months… missing you still hurts like it was yesterday. I take comfort in the fact that you’re at peace, but that’s it. I love you forever, Fah. 🕊️♥️ #TheSHOgoesOn.”
Messages of support have flooded in as friends and industry peers shared their messages of support for the Fergusons.
SABC’s head of local productions, Lala Tuku, wrote: “Days won’t be the same my friend… ❤️You have a handsome angel watching over you sis 😍. I pray for you always. Modimo Ke Modimo (God is God).”
Connie and Shona met on July 31, 2001, and were married four months later. They tied the knot on November 30, 2001. They welcomed their first child together, Ali Ferguson, on June 7, 2002.
And theirs was a fairy love story that inspired many people. They adored one another in their private space and they were not afraid to display their love for each other and their children on social media.