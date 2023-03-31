Connie Ferguson to Shona 20 months after his passing: ‘I’ll never stop missing you’

Actress and filmmaker Connie Ferguson took to social media on Thursday to mark 20 months since her late husband Shona Ferguson’s passing. The award-winning actor and film producer died of Covid-19-related complications on July 30, 2021.

Reflecting on her painful loss, Ferguson shared a heart-warming message of love and hope with her late husband. In her post, the former “Generations” star added that it was through her faith that she managed to cope with her grief and find peace in the loss of her beloved husband. “My Skat, life is just different without you Dawg. I miss you so much!” she wrote.

She went on to express that it’s through her “faith” and “complete trust in God” that she’s still standing strong. “Go ikamogela seemo (accepting the situation) does not make it any easier. Ke go tshepa Modimo fela le go ineela mo go ene (I trust in God alone and depend on him entirely) 🙏🏾 I’ll never stop missing you. I love you always and forever.❤️ Hope you’re resting well my KING.👑”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connie Ferguson (@connie_ferguson) Also missing her father, actress and casting director Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson, she shared a series of videos with the caption: “20 Months… missing you still hurts like it was yesterday. I take comfort in the fact that you’re at peace, but that’s it. I love you forever, Fah. 🕊️♥️ #TheSHOgoesOn.” Messages of support have flooded in as friends and industry peers shared their messages of support for the Fergusons.