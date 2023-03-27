Connie Ferguson and Rapulana Seiphemo to make guest appearance on ‘Generations: The Legacy’

Veteran actors Connie Ferguson and Rapulana Seiphemo, who are well known for their historic roles as Karabo Moroka and Tau Mogale, respectively, in “Generations: The Legacy”, will return to the show this April. The two will guest star in the iconic SABC1 soapie that has been a part of our lives for three decades now.

In a statement issued by the channel, it read: “Viewers can expect all the class, charm and poise that these two have brought to the roles of Tau and Karabo. “It promises to be an epic month with the drama of the show demanding the intervention of two important characters. “As part of the larger ‘Generations: The Legacy’ family, we can assure viewers that this is by no means that last or the least that we’ll see of the two.”

Since the show began in 1993 fans have been glued to their TV sets every weekday at 8pm, making it one of the most watched series in the country with an initial viewership of more than six million. Over the years we’ve seen A-list actors like Katlego Danke, Sophie Ndaba, Seputla Sebogodi, Winnie Ntshaba and the late Menzi Ngubane among others, entertain us with 30 minute episodes of intrigue, drama, laughter and tears. Not much has been revealed about their storylines as yet, but there is no doubt they will bring the heat.

In a recent post, Ferguson spoke of having a deep love for one’s craft. She wrote: “There’s so much to be said about having a deep love for what you do! It never feels like work. You’re able to take all the daily challenges in stride! This is something I learnt from my father at a young age. “He was a handy man and a motor mechanic! There was nothing he couldn’t fix. Watching him work used to fascinate me as he was always humming and smiling and cracking jokes. It was clear he loved his job and was always happy to do it!