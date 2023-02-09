Content creator Ethan Bob McKay comes out on social media ahead of reality show

Cape Town-based content creator Ethan Bob McKay bared it all in a recent Instagram post when he “came out” ahead of reality show “ Love is Love”, which is set to air on SABC2 in May. While the channel is very hush-hush about the show for now, contestants have already started posting about it on their social media platforms in order to gain momentum and get others to enter.

Story continues below Advertisement

SABC have confirmed that the show will air in May this year. In the meantime, Ethan, who is also the son of famous comedian Wayne McKay, has spilled the tea in a lengthy post in his audition video, which he shared on his Instagram page this week. He captioned the video: “🏳️‍🌈📺COMING OUT ON NATIONAL TELEVISION📺🏳️‍🌈 Hey besties, so I’m suuuuper excited to announce that I will be on the new reality dating show @loveislove_za on SABC 2! *pause to gasp🤭* It has literally been a dream of mine to be on a reality tv show ever since I was a youngling and I am thrilled to finally tick it off my bucket list!🪣📝

The post continues: “Now that Zendaya is out of the picture, you better shoot your shot today!😁 “At the beginning of 2023, I challenged myself to take risks and to do more things that scare me. Coming out has got to be THEE scariest thing that I have EVER had to do but it is necessary for me to live my true authentic self❤️ “[The anxiety in the closet is anxieting] hahaha🙈I made this announcement on my public platforms because I live a lot of my life on here and I would love for all of the people that support me to come with me on this journey🚶🏿‍♂️(but more on that later)…

Story continues below Advertisement

“My goal has always been to use my platforms to make people smile and I hope to continue doing that with my content. I truly hope that you can find it in your heart to still love me for me🫶🏾 “SHARE THIS VIDEO TO YOUR STORY & TAG ME AND YOUR HOT BEST FRIEND! I’m single and ready to mingle besties😆.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ethan Bob McKay (@ethanbobmckay) Ethan, 22, told IOL Entertainment he felt a relief to finally tell his truth about his sexuality and wants to build his brand on his own style.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Bachelor of Arts in Motion Picture Medium Degree student said: “ I have been creating videos since high school. I remember posting my first video on Facebook on a random weekend. “The next Monday when my transport came to pick me up for school, everyone in my combi was watching the video and laughing. “I loved the fact that a 1-minute video could have such a positive effect on someone else’s life and that is why I have made it my goal to spread happiness and love however I can.

“After coming out on my social media platforms for the ‘Love is Love’ reality show, the response has been overwhelming.” But one can’t ignore how much Ethan looks and sounds like his legendary father, Wayne. Wayne McKay. Picture: File The proud dad told IOL Entertainment: “I love Ethan’s creativity , and I'm impressed that he took it to social media.