Controversial blogger Musa Khawula weighs in on Jackie Phamotse verdict: 'She is not lying’

Not one to shy away from drama, no matter if it’s the truth or not, celebrity blogger Musa Khawula gave his opinion in a four-minute Instagram Live on the Kumalos and their case against author Jackie Phamotse. Earlier this week, Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo won their defamation case against Phamotse — a case five years in the making.

In 2018, Phamotse tweeted about an alleged sex tape that resulted in the couple being harassed online. She went further with her onslaught on the Khumalos, and in February 2019, published a book titled ‘I Tweet What I Like so Sue Me’ in which she violated the protection order against her. They took their fight to court and opened a case of civil harassment, as well as crimen injuria.

In the aftermath, Khawula chose to support the ‘Bare’ author, saying that she didn’t lie about her tweet and claimed it was public knowledge. “If you’ve been around enough, you’d know it comes from 2011/2012,” said Khawula. “In my head, Jackie is not lying. She may have failed to prove it in court, but b*tch, everybody knows,” he added.

In court, Phamotse testified that she published the tweet as a part of her writing process. She further stated that she did not intend to cause harm to anyone. Jackie Phamotse is not lying says Musa Khawula. pic.twitter.com/zQo3kFJl3q — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) September 20, 2023

Khawula went on to say “there is an element of truth in there, whether it’s blurred or not.” It was a lot to digest, and many IG users warned Khawula that he too could be facing a lawsuit. “The Khumalos are coming for him,” said an online user, while another gave their verdict, saying, “This is so interesting. What if Jackie was behind the notorious Nandi Cakes account?”