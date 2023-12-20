Cookbook author Fatima Sydow will be laid to rest on Wednesday

Renowned cookbook author and local TV personality Fatima Sydow will be laid to rest at Mowbray Cemetery in Cape Town on Wednesday. Shortly after announcing the news of her passing, Sydow’s family released her janazah (funeral) details.

According to a post on her official Facebook page, the 50-year-old’s janazah will be held at Toronga Road Masjied in Crawford at 11am on Wednesday.

Sydow was diagnosed with Soft Tissue Sarcoma in 2020 and over the years kept her fans informed of her health battles. In July she announced that the cancer had advanced to stage 4. A crowdfunding campaign on BackaBuddy was set up to help pay off her hospital bills, and more than 1,000 donors came together to raise R725,000 towards her target of R750,000. In October, Cape Town-based musicians and friends in the entertainment industry came together to host a benefit concert for Sydow at the Artscape Theatre.

According to her family, she passed away peacefully at Vincent Pallotti Hospital in Cape Town and was surrounded by loved ones. “As a family, we express our deepest gratitude for the outpouring of love and support during this challenging time,” the family said in their official statement. “In her memory, we encourage everyone to celebrate her life by sharing a meal with loved ones and cherishing the moments spent together.”

Sydow first found fame with a small Facebook community in 2011 and grew her fan base from there.