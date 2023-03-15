Costa Titch was on the verge of continental blow-up with tour of East Africa set for April

After Costa Titch released “Big Flexa” alongside C’Buda M, Alfa Kat, Banaba Des, Sdida and Man T in late 2021, it took him next to no time to explode into one of amapiano’s most prominent voices. The music video, which dropped on the very same day as the song, showcased exactly what everyone loves about the genre: its infectious dance moves and vibrant energy.

With a cast of dozens of dancers behind him, the 28-year-old, who was born Constantinos Tsobanoglou, came alive on the video and showcased his impressive repertoire of dance moves with consummate ease. It was dazzling, fresh and impossible to ignore. In the year since, he has been virtually inescapable, with tours across SA, Africa, Europe Asia and Australia. “Big Flexa” has gone on to become statistically one of the biggest amapiano hits of all time. “Big Flexa” has since gone four times platinum in SA for sales in excess of 80 000 units and Costa was nominated for several awards at two of the continent’s most prominent awards shows, the All Africa Music Awards (Afrimas) and the upcoming Soundcity MVP Awards.

“Big Flexa 4 × Platinum, Mr Big Flexa Gold, YouTube Award for 30 Million + Views! Thank you for all your love and support Titch Gang! Thank you to everyone who came through last night to share the special moment with us all, also sorry for crying during my speech. “Thank you @smirnoffsa for setting up such a lovely dinner for us all!' #SmirnoffxCostaTitch #MrBigFlexa Out Now On All Streaming Platforms! @thabo_meko16” View this post on Instagram A post shared by COSTA TITCH | 🇿🇦 | (@costatitch) Over the past year, Titch seized his moment by collaborating with Teni, Mayorkun and Ch’cco for the hit single “Maitama (Going)”, Ycee, Phantom Steeze and Ma Gang Official for “Azul’22”, and Buzzi Lee and Champuru Makhenzo for “Enjoyment”.

Most recently, he signed with Senegalese-America rapper Akon’s record label, Konvict Kulture, and released “Big Flexa Remix” alongside Akon. “TITCH GANG! Big Flexa Remix Just Hit 1 Million Views On YouTube!!!! Thank You Soo Much!!! Let's Keep Moving! @akon @alfakat_ @magang_officialsa @thelotussutra_,” he shared last week. View this post on Instagram A post shared by COSTA TITCH | 🇿🇦 | (@costatitch) With a song with Tanzania’s biggest star, Diamond Platnumz making waves across East Africa, Tich was set to expand his continental footprint with another tour of that part of the world, his co-manager Nhlanhla “Nivo” Ndimande revealed on Tuesday.

“Our last East Africa Tour Together,” he shared. “We were meant to go on another one next month & I Love You 4L Boiiiieeee.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Life Of Nivo™ (@lifeofnivo) In an interview with BBC Radio a few weeks ago, Titch explained that the “Big Flexa Remix” was a move he hoped would help him go global. "As much as the original's done well, there's still a lot of places across the globe that haven't heard about the record yet," he told the show.