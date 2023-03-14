Kiddwaya urges managers to prioritise well-being of artists following death of Costa Titch

The untimely death of dancer and amapiano star Costa Titch has sent shock waves across the world. In a video clip which circulated on social media, the Mpumalanga-born star was seen stumbling and falling off the stage during his performance at the Ultra Music Festival at the Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday night.

It is reported that Titch later died in a hospital, leaving many unanswered questions and speculation surrounding the cause of his death. Taking to his Instagram on Sunday, Kiddwaya sent a strong message to talent management teams, urging them to prioritise the artists’ mental health and well-being. “I just saw this terrible video of Costa Titch slumping and dying on stage. It is so sad because the guy was so talented and extremely young,” he said.

“This is the message to managers and PR people and agencies and all the guys behind the scenes. “We got to do more to protect artists. We have to do regular blood checks, regular BP checks...check if they are mentally and physically okay. He continued: “A lot of these artists are taking drugs to escape the world or to carry the expectation and pressures from everybody... And they're taking drugs in heavy doses.

“When they go on stage, with all the excitement, with all the energy and most times, they have heart attacks. “You have to check them regularly, and if you feel like something is wrong, you cancel the show. It costs nothing to refund the people. Yes, you might have some financial losses, but nothing is bigger than a loss of life. “You have to do more to protect your artists. If they are not okay, you cancel the show or reschedule. Give people their refunds, because the mental being and well-being of the artists are more important than anything.

"It is so sad for Costa to die. It is not just him, it has happened to a lot of artists out there, and I feel that we need to do more to protect them ." However, Kiddwaya's message was received with mixed reactions on social media. While some commended him for speaking the truth about "protecting the artists," others seem appalled by the insinuation that Titch's death is associated with drugs.

Below are some of the fans reaction on Instagram. Nawa grace wrote: “He was epileptic, had several seizures, not those drugs you are talking about.” Dr Kolafresh said: “Nothing to do with drugs. Some people suffer from cardiac arrhythmia and heart issues. They just don’t know. So footballers that die also taking drugs. Rest fam.”

Sylviarin added: “I can’t understand how people are not hearing the concern and genuineness in Kidd’s voice! This is a real problem! “Someone slumps and dies is a huge problem of a bit of neglect from concerned parties! Management worries more about ratings and the figures! But all these noisemakers can hear is what Kidd didn’t say! They will all be fine! “We need to do more for our artists! Take care of them! Mental health etc, drugs doesn’t have to be hard drugs only! It could be prescription drugs!

“Anxiolytics and antidepressants on certain doses can cause heart attacks! People should be enlightened Abeg!” On Twitter, @KgomotsoTlhapan said: “You are absolutely correct, these artists sometimes work themselves way too hard they take on too many gigs at once and they don't rest. Taking care of your well-being is very important.” You are absolutely corrected, these artists sometimes work themselves way too hard they take on too many gigs at once and they don't rest. Taking care of your well-being is very important. — Kgomotso Tlhapane (@KgomotsoTlhapan) March 12, 2023 @NanSishange wrote: “It wouldn’t cost a cent for you to wait for more information from family about the cause of death before making all these videos full of assumptions,”