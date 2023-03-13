Tweeps were upset by controversial YouTube vlogger Slik Talk and his discussion around the death of the multi-award-winning artist Costa Titch. He wasted no time as he hopped onto the trending topic of Titch’s sudden death.

The rapper died on Saturday after collapsing on stage during a performance at Ultra SA festival, held at the Expo Centre in Nasrec, Johannesburg. He was performing at the new “Smirnoff Storm Room”, a platform for amapiano and afro-tech music lovers. #RIPCostaTitch | Slik Talk with a soft voice? 😳😳😳



"Costa Tich has joined DJ pH, Kiernan Forbes and Riky Rick.



The man is gone, he kicked the bucket - I apologise to his family."😭



Was Costa signed to Akon? 😳#RIPAKA 🕊🕊🕊



Drugs Boity Mobi Dixon #NOTA Lucas Radebe Ultra pic.twitter.com/1NGb5hcq3v — YaseBlock B 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) March 12, 2023 In his popular two-minute vlogs, Slik Talk told his followers: “To die on stage would be crazy, but those are the rumours, I don’t have confirmation but right now I can confirm that Costa Titch, white rapper who did amapiano and hip hop, has sadly passed away. Condolences to his family.”

He continued: “Costa Titch has joined Riky Rick, Kiernan and DJ PH, my nigga is gone and not coming back. “If he died on stage that would be crazy and I hope it’s not what I think it is, that’s all I’m saying. “If he passed away on stage, it could only be one thing. But I hope that’s not the case, I hope it’s something else, I hope it’s just an unfortunate situation.

“The man was very young and had a bright future ahead of him and passed away at the tender age of twenty something.” Slik also shared his opinion on the popular rapper’s dance and music skills. “The man had a bright future ahead of him, his little dance moves, which I wasn’t a big fan of to be honest. I didn’t like the whole ‘I’m white and I’m in the black culture and I dance and act like I’m black but I’m white’ ...