Tributes pour in for rapper Costa Titch following his untimely death

The death of multi-award winning artist Costa Titch, real name Constantinos Tsobanoglou, has sent shock waves through Mzansi. The rapper died on Saturday after collapsing on stage during a performance at music festival Ultra SA, which was held at the Expo Centre in Nasrec, Johannesburg.

He was performing at the new Smirnoff Storm Room, which was a platform for the amapiano and afro-tech music lovers. He fell twice on stage before being ushered off to receive medical attention. His family confirmed the passing on Sunday morning in a media statement, released on his social media platforms. They have confirmed he was 28, at the time of his passing. “It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time.

“We are thankful for the emergency responders and all those present in his last hours on this earth. “As a family we are faced with a difficult time as we try to make sense of what has befallen us and ask that we be afforded the time and space to gather ourselves,” read the statement. Official statement on the untimely passing of Costa Titch. Picture: Supplied Titch began his journey in entertainment as a backup dancer for some of the biggest artists, including Cassper Nyovest, before venturing into the music.

His close friend Junior de Rocka was among the first people to take to social media to pay tribute to him, in a since-deleted Instagram story, where wrote: “RIP Bro”. Junior de rocka deleted this Costa Titch post pic.twitter.com/zTCGRdpgMR — Sabelo🌱 (@sabelostorm) March 11, 2023 EFF leader and supporter of the entertainment industry, Julius Malema posted Titch’s name with a heartbroken emoji on Twitter. Costa Titch💔 — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) March 11, 2023 Rapper and reality TV star, Da L.E.S shared that the young talented artist was taken too soon.

“RIP Costa Titch. Great talent gone too soon. 💚🕊️” he tweeted. RIP Costa Titch. Great talent gone too soon. 💚🕊️ — Da L.E.S (@2freshLES) March 12, 2023 Presenter and actress Pearl Thusi has been left in disbelief over Titch’s passing and wrote on her Instagram stories they had made plans. This hurst. This really hurts.



#RIPCostaTitch — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) March 12, 2023 Rapper Nadia Nakai, who is still dealing with the tragic killing of her boyfriend rapper AKA, was left questioning God’s ways.