Denise Zimba responds to SAFTAs snub: ‘The industry tries to deny that I am one of the best to do it’

Denise Zimba has proven herself to be one of the most talented creative forces in SA over the past decade or so. Through her music, acting, dancing and presenting, Zimba has shown both versatility and depth over the years.

Despite this, she’s largely flown under the radar of mainstream media and not often been recognised at the highest level, which is something she’s often been vocal about. Following her latest snub at this weekend’s South African Film And Television Awards (SAFTAs) for her widely praised supporting role in ‘How To Ruin Christmas’, the 34-year-old has once again expressed her displeasure at being overlooked by the industry. First, she responded to missing out on the award with a tweet early Sunday morning: “Ya ne”.

She then followed that up with a lengthier tweet a few hours later in which she expressed gratitude to her supporters and took a slight at the “industry”. “I’m grateful that the people see me, even though the industry tries to deny that I am one of the best to do it. Thank you to everyone that sees my talent, acknowledge and give credit where credit is due!”

I’m grateful that the people see me, even though the industry tries to deny that I am one of the best to do it …



Thank you to everyone that sees my talent, acknowledge and give credit where credit is due! 🫶🏾 — Denise Zimba (@MissDeniseZimba) October 1, 2023 Zimba had been nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Comedy for her role as Zama on the series’ well-received third season. The award was given to Kate Normington for her role in ‘Tali’s Joburg Diary’.