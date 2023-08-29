WATCH: Denise Zimba has everyone chopping onions with her baby announcement

‘How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower’ actress Denise Zimba surprised her fans with the announcement that she had welcomed her second baby, a girl named Mila. Zimba has been living her life and not heavily active on social media, so the news that she had welcomed a second child was a surprise to many, including her industry friends.

The singer broke the news to her dear loved ones through a video call, showing off her bundle of joy, who were clearly surprised that she had welcomed another child. In her Instagram Reel, faces of her cast mates from ‘How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower’ are clearly in shock as to when did this all happen as Zimba shows off baby Mila. “Tired. Overwhelmed. Changed. Isolated. But most importantly…In Love and Grateful. 🌺Hi Mila …” captioned Zimba.

Their white wedding ceremony was attended by family and friends. The couple that have been together for more than four years, finally said their “I dos” with their baby girl beside them. The Schlichtigs had their first child Leah Lilli-Rose in July 2019. Zimba had some complications during pregnancy, and when her child turned one, she wrote a sweet tribute to her.

Zimba’s announcement that baby Mila is here had her supporters showering her with congratulatory messages. “Hello Beautiful Mila. Congratulations to you and your family, mama, so beautiful ❤️” wrote Bontle Modiselle. “Haibo wena this is so beautiful 😍😍😍 Congratulations mama ❤️❤️ yhoooo I could eat that baby akamhle you have such a beautiful family ❤️” wrote Zola Nombona.