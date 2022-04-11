LOOK: Denise Zimba marries her baby daddy Jakob Schlichtig

From Miss Denis Zimba to Mrs Schlichtig. Singer and actress Denise Zimba officially became a Mrs this past weekend. She married the father of her child, Jakob Schlichtig, on April 9 at Blaauwklippen Vineyards in Stellenbosch.

Their white wedding ceremony was attended by family and friends. The couple that have been together for more than four years finally said their “I dos” with their baby girl beside them. The Schlichtigs had their first child Leah Lilli-Rose in July 2019. Zimba had some complications during pregnancy, and when her child turned one, she wrote a sweet tribute to her.

"You, my perfect human. You, that matters more than anything in this world! You, who loves me so, and brings so much joy and unity to your papa and I. You, whose laugh is like no other. You, my perfect human. Thank You, Dookie for reminding me how powerful I really am. Happy 1st Birthday,” she said at the time. On Monday morning, she thanked everyone who supported her and her spouse. “I am content. Thank you to everyone who showed up for me and made this moment so special,” she wrote on Twitter.

Her followers congratulated her and wished her all the best. “Congratulations, Denise. Beautiful all of you. And the wedding too. Congrats,” commented @larisapenn1. Below are more reactions from her followers.