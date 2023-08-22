Renowned South African TV anchor Derek Watts has died following a battle with cancer. News of the iconic broadcaster’s death broke on Tuesday afternoon on social media when actor and producer Zola Hashatsi shared the tragic post.

“A sad day in broadcasting it is as @DerekWatts he unfortunately lost the battle with cancer. The full statement will be released shortly. “Please give family space and time to process. #RIPDerekWatts we shall continue to fly the Media and Journalism flag high. One love.” he posted on Instagram and X.

Watts, renowned for his distinguished career spanning over 35 years on 'Carte Blanche', spoke candidly about his battle with cancer. He was diagnosed with skin cancer that had spread to his lungs.

In a recording from his hospital bed when he was admitted in June, he said, “Hey Mac and Claire you doing such a stellar job with the show along with the rest of the team. “Another short hospital stay, but I’ll be fine, I’ll be out of here soon. “And I really just wanted to say to our viewers, thank you for all the love, the messages, the prayers that give us hope and thanks of course, for continuing to watch ‘Carte Blanche’.”

In July, he had announced that he would not return to the long-running investigative journalism show to focus on his recovery. In a previous interview with Rapport, he shared that after careful consideration and discussions with the show's team, he had decided to step away and focus on his health. As news of Watts’ death started to circulate online, many are paying tribute to the broadcasting legend and for his contribution to the industry.