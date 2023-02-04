Did Cassper Nyovest bite Tupac’s shoot in Toss’ Billiato shoot?

On Thursday, amapiano star Toss was announced as the first ever ambassador of Cassper Nyovest’s popular liqueur brand, Billiato - A Taste Of Wealth. In announcing Toss as the new brand ambassador, Nyovest posted a series of images of Toss bedazzled with jewellery in an empty bathtub.

Toss. Picture: Instagram However, attention quickly switched from the announcement to how Nyovest and his team had apparently used the exact same concept as one of Tupac’s most famous photoshoots with American photographer David LaChappelle. “Hmm if you’re gonna recreate something, atleast credit the original photographer @LaChapelleland David LaChappelle,” tweeted popular local photographer Casey Waves. “It’s from his “becoming clean” series he curated for Tupac.”

Hmm if you’re gonna recreate something, atleast credit the original photographer @LaChapelleland David LaChappelle..



It’s from his “becoming clean” series he curated for Tupac pic.twitter.com/BAEgIssHER — The Waveman ✊🏾 (@caseywaves) February 2, 2023 Others also criticised Nyovest for not crediting the original inspiration. “Recreating a credited body of work without acknowledging the author is plagiarism,” added @otadenathan. “And it's in bad taste if you do it for commercial gain. If he really has a serious team, someone should have pointed it out to him. Basic copyright laws.” Recreating a credited body of work without acknowledging the author is plagiarism. And it's in bad taste if you do it for commercial gain. If he really has a serious team, someone should have pointed it out to him. Basic copyright laws. — Natho (@otadenathan) February 3, 2023 Another well-known local photographer named Cyril Zuma commented on Casey’s original post. “I think that’s a bit harsh because content is now a variation of many things that have been done before. Did he copy it to the t, yes and it was well executed.”

I think that’s a bit harsh because content is now a variation of many things that have been done before. Did he copy it to the t, yes and it was well executed. — Cyril Zuma (@cyrilzuma) February 2, 2023 A few hours later, Nyovest took to his Instagram Stories to congratulate Toss and credit LaChapelle for the inspiration. “Thank you so much for joining the team, I’m so excited to be working with you,” he said. “I think you’re a pop icon, I think you’re a moment in culture that’ll never be forgotten. “I directed the shoot, it was a David LaChapelle-inspired shoot that he did with Pac back in the 90s. And who else to do it but Toss. Welcome to the Billiato family, a Taste of Wealth.”

