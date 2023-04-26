DJ Cleo on graduating from Wits: ‘Giving up was not an option’

DJ and music producer, DJ Cleo is beaming with pride after graduating from the University of the Witwatersrand.
In 2020, the DJ shared with his fans on Twitter that he was embarking on a studying journey at the university, as he shared a picture of himself outside the building.
“I’m nervous & excited. It’s gonna take a lot of dedication, hard work, sweat & tears. I hope I can inspire many people out there. I’m ready,” he wrote at the time.
Today I embark on a journey that I’ve ignored for almost 20yrs. I’m nervous & excited.— 🎓 (@djcleo1) February 3, 2020
It’s gonna take a lot of dedication, hard work, sweat & tears. I hope I can inspire many people out there. I’m ready.
See y’all in 2023 on graduation day 🎓
In his tweet, Cleo added: “See y’all in 2023 on graduation day” and as he said he would, come the 2023 graduated season, he was there after obtaining his Bachelor of Arts degree.
Cleo posted a video of himself, on his big day all dressed up and ready for the big occasion. In the clip, Cleo narrates his story and how he kept motivated during his studies.
“My heart is full of emotion, the journey was long and tough. There were moments when I almost cried feeling overwhelmed by assignments and workload. Loss of income due to the pandemic, divorce, heartbreak and many other things.
“I never gave up, giving up was not an option, failing was not an option. If I can't do it, why would I expect my kids to do it? I had too much to prove to myself, I kept going, all these hardships were a great threat to my progress, comfort and ease of life was a greater threat.
“As I stand here with my degree in hand, I realise that I am stronger, wiser and more resilient than I ever thought possible. And I know that whatever challenges lie ahead, I will face them with the same determination and courage that brought me to this moment.”