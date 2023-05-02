DJ Fresh on high alert after ‘coincidental’ encounter

Radio personality DJ Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane, is on high alert after an incident crept up on him at his latest gig. Fresh wrote on Twitter recently that he couldn’t understand how “someone that tried to ruin” him would attend his event.

Although he didn’t name the person, speculation now points to the woman who opened a sexual assault case against him and his industry peer, Euphonik, last year. At the time, Fresh and Euphonik opened a case of defamation against their sexual assault accuser, claiming that she had falsely accused them of rape, but it was later dismissed. “I swear I must be on a hidden camera show… why would someone that tried to ruin me with lies on social media, attend my event. An event I am doing with people she has said unkind things about,” wrote Fresh on Twitter.

He added that “they” (the woman and her accompanying partner) also left the event at the same time as him, despite his efforts to delay. “…and I guess it’s a coincidence that they left just as I was leaving, and were in the elevator as I got in, despite my delaying to make sure we don’t share an elevator!! #ModimoOntekaTumelo 🤞🏾.” I swear I must be on a hidden camera show… why would someone that tried to ruin me with lies on social media, attend my event. An event I am doing with people she has said unkind things about … and I guess it’s a coincidence that they left just as I was leaving, and were in… — DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) April 30, 2023 Despite the negative publicity that came with the rape allegations, it seems like Fresh’s events diary is still packed with his fan base growing.

This past weekend the DJ played at Exclusive All White, Greenhouse, Engadini Lifestyle Soweto and Extreme Lounge. Adding to the comments, his fans are worried about his safety. “You must always walk around like a hawk with your eyes opened Big Dawg… And keep praising your ancestors cause those are the ones who are insuring they give you energies to see these haters,” @Cellular_jnr wrote in response to Fresh’s tweet.