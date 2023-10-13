DJ Sbu denies being Mzekezeke as he promotes new single

DJ Sbu has always had a knack for outrageous promotional antics whether in his music or in various business ventures. And so it comes as no surprise that his latest promotional run for his new single has been no different.

Since releasing his latest single, ‘I’ll be there’ featuring Tina Ardor two weeks ago, the veteran DJ, musician and podcaster (real name Sibusiso Leope) has been flooding social media with various pieces of content in support of the new track. His latest antics saw him claim to not be the man behind the masked kwaito artist Mzekezeke. “I AM NOT MZEKEZEKE,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter) earlier in the week. He later added, “Sorry guys I neglected you for 10 years musically. I was busy getting @mofaya_official off the ground. Now I'm back to play. Click here & enjoy my new music.”

Click here 👇🏿& enjoy my new musichttps://t.co/bOj61Nrmvk — djsbu (@djsbu) October 11, 2023 DJ Sbu hasn't been releasing music for several years now as he’s focused his attention on promoting his energy drink brand MoFaya and his various other entrepreneurial interests.

Now, with a new song out, he looks set to turn his focus back on music. One of his most hilarious antics this week came when DJ Sbu congratulated Black Coffee for his sold-out show at Madison Square Garden before sharing a fake image of Mzekezeke standing alongside Canadian rapper Drake. “Saturday was crazy at @MADISONSQUAREG3,” he posted. “@RealBlackCoffee brought out all the stars in New York City even the real King of Kwaito & one of the creators of Amapiano @Mzekezekemusic was there with @Drake 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”